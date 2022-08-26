Crystal Sumner Sells 20,266 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE BLND opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
