Crystal Sumner Sells 20,266 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

