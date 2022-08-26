Ernest S. Rady Buys 2,700 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

AAT stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.