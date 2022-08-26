Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 17,607 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at 4.25 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

