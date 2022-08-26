Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 17,607 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Shares of RGTI opened at 4.25 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.43.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
