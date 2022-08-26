DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 191.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DexCom by 253.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DexCom by 317.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,027,129 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in DexCom by 1,574.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 131,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 124,070 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.