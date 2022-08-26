A. Lynne Puckett Buys 83 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,232.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.27. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Markel by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

