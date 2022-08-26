Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reduced by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NA stock opened at C$91.12 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.38 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$30.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

