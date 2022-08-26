FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.
Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
