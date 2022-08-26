FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

