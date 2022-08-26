Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

NYSE RY opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

