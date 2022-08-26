Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

