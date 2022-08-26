Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

