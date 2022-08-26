International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in International Paper by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 864.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,808 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.87 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

