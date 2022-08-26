Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.46% of Mueller Water Products worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

