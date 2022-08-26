Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 11,977 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.12% of ONE Gas worth $53,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

