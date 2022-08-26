Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 11,977 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.12% of ONE Gas worth $53,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

