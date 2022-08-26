Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 380,287 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.11% of Air Lease worth $55,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $38.91 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile



Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

