Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.50% of Sabre worth $56,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

