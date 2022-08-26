Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 134,991 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.45% of ACV Auctions worth $56,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.