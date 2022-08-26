Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 3,149 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in RingCentral by 19.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

