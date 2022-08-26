Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $95,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

