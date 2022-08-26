State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 361,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

