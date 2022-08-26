State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

