Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

