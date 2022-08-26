DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 3,954 Shares

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.