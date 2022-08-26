NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in National Retail Properties by 44.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 395.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

