Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $370.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.