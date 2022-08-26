7,004 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $39,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

