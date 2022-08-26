State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.51. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
