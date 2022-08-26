Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

