Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,567 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.