Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 104,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,786 shares.The stock last traded at $111.23 and had previously closed at $108.24.

The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

