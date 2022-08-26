State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,390 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 237.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

