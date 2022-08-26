Raymond James & Associates Has $30.36 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $161.95 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

