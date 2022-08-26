Raymond James & Associates Acquires 25,459 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of AXIS Capital worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

