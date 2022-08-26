American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

Insider Transactions at American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.