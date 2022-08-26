Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 9.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 192,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,377,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

