Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,864 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 420,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $78.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

