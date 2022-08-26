FLEX LNG Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE FLNG opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $13,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

