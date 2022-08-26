FLEX LNG Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
NYSE FLNG opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $13,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
