Sysco Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sysco by 72.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

