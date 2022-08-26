Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $58.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

