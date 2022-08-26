FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.25.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $452.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $9,933,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.