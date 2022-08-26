Robert W. Baird Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $205.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $147.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $324.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.