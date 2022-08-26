Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

BURL opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $324.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.71.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 92.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

