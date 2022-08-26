JMP Securities Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $43.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.98% from the stock’s current price.

DOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

