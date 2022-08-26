Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
