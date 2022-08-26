Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.