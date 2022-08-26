Evercore ISI Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $11.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of PTON opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.