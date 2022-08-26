Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $164.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

BURL opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $324.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

