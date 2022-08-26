Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,393 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.12% of Silgan worth $57,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

