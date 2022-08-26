Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.45% of CNX Resources worth $58,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

CNX Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

CNX Resources Company Profile

NYSE CNX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

