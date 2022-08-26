Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.35% of Schneider National worth $61,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

