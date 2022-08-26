Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 533,209 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533,209 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $60,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $19.52 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

